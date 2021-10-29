NORFOLK — Services for Jerry J. Vaughn, 79, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 1, at First Baptist Church, 404 W. Benjamin Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Dale Pracht will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery with military honors by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard, American Legion Post 16 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services.
Jerry Vaughn died Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Home for Funerals in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.