Jerry Vaughn

NORFOLK — Services for Jerry J. Vaughn, 79, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 1, at First Baptist Church, 404 W. Benjamin Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Dale Pracht will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery with military honors by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard, American Legion Post 16 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to services.

Jerry Vaughn died Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Home for Funerals in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.

In other news

Wayne West

NORFOLK — Services for Wayne L. West, 75, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 29, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Pierce. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Tomek-Otto Post…

Warren Toelle

BATTLE CREEK — A celebration of life for Warren I. Toelle, 79, Battle Creek, will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, at the Battle Creek Library. No burial is planned.

Gregory Schmidt

NORFOLK — Services for Gregory A. “Greg” Schmidt, 69, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison.

Chad Gettman

Memorial services for Chad E. Gettman, 49, Midlothian, Texas, formerly of Norfolk, will be at a later date.

Leona Prochaska

DAVID CITY — Services for Leona L. Prochaska, 97, David City, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in David City. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Francis W. “Frank” Lordemann

RAEVILLE — Services for the Rev. Francis W. “Frank” Lordemann, 75, Minot, N.D., will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Raeville. Burial with military rites will be in the parish cemetery.

Warren Pellatz

NELIGH — Services for Warren J. Pellatz, 83, Brunswick, are pending at Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Neligh. Warren Pellatz died Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Lincoln.

Elsie Magwire

SPENCER — Services for Elsie Magwire, 21, Norfolk, formerly of Spencer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at the Boyd County High School gymnasium in Spencer. The Rev. Gary Binder will officiate.

Warren Pellatz

NELIGH — Service for Warren J. Pellatz, 83, Brunswick, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at Brunswick Community Church in Brunswick. The Rev. John Kringle will officiate. Burial will be at the West Willowdale Cemetery in Brunswick with military rites by Neligh Legion Post 172, Veteran…

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

