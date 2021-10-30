Jerry Vaughn

NORFOLK — Services for Jerry J. Vaughn, 79, Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 1, at First Baptist Church, 404 W. Benjamin Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Dale Pracht will be officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery with military honors. Home for Funerals is in charge of the arrangements.
———
Jerry went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Jerry J. was born in Bloomfield on June 28, 1942 to John and Rachel (Birdsell) Vaughn. He graduated from Bloomfield High School and soon enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He received his honorable discharge in 1966. By this time, he had found the love of his life in North Carolina. He married Sandra Harmon in 1966. To this union two boys were born, James and Jason.
Jerry spent most of his career working at Nucor Steel. His primary joy was the many years he worked with the Boy Scouts. One of the proudest moments of his life was when both of his boys became Eagle Scouts. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Norfolk, serving many years as an elder.
He leaves to mourn his passing, his son James; grandson Robert (fiancée Gabby) Vaughn of Yankton, S.D.; sister Lorraine Naslund of Norfolk; brother Mike (Colleen) Vaughn of Onawa, Iowa; special friend, Lorie; and many nieces and nephews.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; wife Sandra; son Jason; grandparents John and Rachel Vaughn and James Milton and Ruby Harmon; sisters Doris Vaughn and Vivian Fieldos; and brothers Lloyd Vaughn and Dean Vaughn.
Memorial contributions will be designated at a later date.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.