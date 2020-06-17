WAYNE — Services for Jerry Sperry, 84, of Wayne will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne. Burial with military rites will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. Friday until time of service at the church. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne is in charge of the arrangements.
He died Sunday, June 14, 2020, at his home in Wayne.
1935-2020
Jerry M. Sperry was born Oct. 16, 1935, in Dennis, Kan., to Horace E. and Mildred (Phillips) Sperry. After graduating from Cherryvale High School in Cherryvale, Kan., Jerry served in the United States Army from 1957 to 1959 and served in France.
Jerry married Rita A. Litz on Nov. 26, 1960, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Coleridge. He did various forms of construction for Hoesing Construction in Hartington and then for Marra Home Improvement in Wayne for 35 years. He also worked at Great Dane and the City of Wayne until his retirement. He had five part time jobs during his retirement.
Jerry was a member of St Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne for 58 years. He was a lifetime usher, Sacristan for many years, charter member of the Knights of Columbus, St. Mary’s Tootsie Roll drive co-chairman, Wayne Food Pantry volunteer and a Webelos Leader. He enjoyed fishing, watching Kansas City Chiefs football, Husker football and volleyball. Jerry enjoyed watching his sons’ football, baseball and basketball games along with his grandchildren’s soccer, softball and baseball games. In his spare time, he would do woodworking, fixing anything that needed fixing and tinkering in the garage.
Jerry is survived by his loving wife, Rita, of 59 years; three sons, Jeff (Kelli) of Norfolk, Jim (Lori) of Elkhorn and Bill of Vermillion, S.D.; six grandchildren, Beth, Sarah, Brandon, Stephanie, Benjamin and Carter; eight great-grandchildren; two sisters, Jeanette (Dale) Graham of Kansas and Gail (Ernie) Keyser of Texas; five brothers, Keith of California, Richard (Mary Alice) of Kansas, Roger (Sandy) of Kansas, Kenneth of Oklahoma and Victor (Deanne) of Oklahoma; two sisters-in-law, RoseMary Polak of Coleridge and Sheri Litz of Hartington; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; infant son Larry; one brother, Eldon; one sister, Joyce Hoppes; brothers-in-law Robert Hoppes, Norb, Jerry, Denis and Donnie Litz and Don Polak; and sisters-in-law Jean, Mati Mae and June Sperry, Agnes Litz and Evie Litz; and parents-in-law Conrad and Mary Litz.
Memorials may be directed to the Sperry family for later designation.