Jerry Schwede

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Jerry L. Schwede, 78, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 16, V.F.W. Post 1644, the U.S. Army Honors Guard and the Nebraska American Legion Riders
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel. Masks are required for the funeral and visitation.
He died Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at his residence in Norfolk.
1942-2020
Jerry was born on July 30, 1942, at the family farm in rural Hoskins to Harry and Mable (Bernhardt) Schwede. Jerry attended grade school at District 3 in rural Hoskins until the eighth grade. He then went to Hoskins High School for two years before attending and graduating from Winside High School in 1960. He later attended Northeast Community College.
Jerry served in the U.S. Army from April 15, 1964, to April 14, 1966.
He married Beverly (Newman) on Jan. 14, 1967, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk.
After Jerry and Beverly were married, Jerry worked for the Nebraska Department of Roads. He then worked for Crocker Claims in Harlan, Iowa. The couple later moved back to Hoskins in 1973, where Jerry worked at the Norfolk Veterans Home until 2000. He then worked part time for over 10 years at the City of Norfolk Parks Department.
Jerry enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling, watching football, enjoying ice cream and having friendly arguments. He was a member of the Norfolk American Legion and St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk.
Survivors include his spouse, Beverly Schwede of Norfolk; a daughter, Kathy (Eric) Sanders of Hoskins; a son, Tony (Jenny) Schwede of Hoskins; five grandchildren, Rilye and Seth Sanders, Ellie, Taylor and Chris Schwede; and a brother-in-law, Tom Newman of Winside.
He was preceded in death by parents, Harry and Mable; a brother, Darrel; and two brothers-in-law, Gary Newman and Dennis Newman.
Honorary casketbearers will be Jim Falk, Steve Falk, Roger Langenberg, Bill Langenberg, Gale Gubbels, Richard Krause and Gene Acklie.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.