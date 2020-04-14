Jerry Schaffer

MEADOW GROVE — Private graveside services for Jerry L. Schaffer, 78, Meadow Grove, will be Wednesday, April 15, at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Cemetery in Meadow Grove.
In consideration of COVID-19 restrictions currently in place, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
He died Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Countryside Home in Madison.
Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden is in charge of arrangements.
1941-2020
Jerry L. Schaffer, son of Herman and Grace (Morton) Schaffer, was born April 23, 1941, in Norfolk. He was baptized on Oct. 17, 1953, at Trinity Episcopal Church in Norfolk and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce on Nov. 25, 1984.
Jerry attended grade school in Norfolk and graduated from Madison High School on May 21, 1961. He served in the U.S. Army from July 27, 1964, until being honorably discharged on May 1, 1966.
Jerry attended Kearney State College, graduating on May 29, 1968.
On Aug. 25, 1967, Jerry was united in marriage to Susan Elaine Dunbar at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Kearney. They were blessed with two sons, Gregory and Garett.
Jerry taught school and coached basketball and volleyball at Lindsay Holy Family for two years before becoming manager of Norfolk Country Club.
He then owned Top Hat Lounge in Pierce for 13 years. Jerry and Susan moved to Meadow Grove in 1987, where he was a rural mail carrier until he retired. He also mowed at Evergreen Hill Golf Course and St. Matthew’s Lutheran Cemetery in Meadow Grove.
Jerry enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing, making fishing lures and playing lots and lots of cards. He was a member of Lion’s Club, volunteer fire departments in Pierce and Meadow Grove, and the American Legion in Tilden.
Jerry is survived by his spouse, Susan of Meadow Grove; his sons, Gregory (Staci) Schaffer of Davenport and Garett (Mindy) Schaffer of Tilden; and 10 grandchildren, Audrey, Nate, Ethan, Catelin, Elissa, Gavin, Madison, Mason, Maximus and Maddox.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Norma Hoffman, Bill Schaffer, Hazel Freeman, Joanne Rhoades, Jim Schaffer, Fauniel Schaffer, Annette Delozier, Jack Schaffer and Doug Schaffer.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.
