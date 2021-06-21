O’NEILL — Services for Jerry Schaaf, 81, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 24, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill with a 7 p.m. parish rosary.
He died Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill is in charge of the arrangements.
1940-2021
Gerald Joseph Schaaf was born on March 7, 1940, in Atkinson to Elmer and Mary Kathryn (Barnes) Schaaf. He attended school in Emmet and graduated from O’Neill High School in 1959. After graduation, he moved to Omaha and went to work for Western Electric.
Jerry was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1960 and served until 1962. While in the Army, Jerry married his high school sweetheart, JoAnn Shoemaker, on Jan. 27, 1962, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. The couple lived for a time at Fort Knox, Ky.
After Jerry was honorably discharged, the couple moved to Omaha, where he went back to work for Western Electric. They lived a year in O’Neill and then settled in Emmet when Jerry took a job with AT&T. In 1978, the couple moved back to O’Neill.
Jerry retired from AT&T in 1998. After retiring, he stayed busy helping out at Biglin’s Mortuary, Home Health, North Park Homes, St. Mary’s and St. Patrick’s. He was also the Fairway Drive supervisor for Schluns Construction.
Jerry was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, the O’Neill Eagle’s Club, the O’Neill Parks board, the Emmet School board and the Village of Emmet council.
He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed volunteering, golfing, playing cards, telling stories and spending time with family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Jerry is survived by his spouse of 59 years, JoAnn Schaaf of O’Neill; five children, Mary “Kathy” (Rick) Boyle of Norfolk, Jerry Schaaf Jr. of Omaha, Gary Schaaf of Omaha, Tim (Carolyn) Schaaf of Johnson Lake and Matt Schaaf of Bow Mar, Colo.; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; five siblings, Mike (Karen) Schaaf of Algona, Iowa, Donald (Mary) Schaaf of Omaha, Ruth Armatys of Grand Island, Gene (Mary Rose) Schaaf of Lincoln, Vicky Kuhn (Tim Moeller) of Lincoln; brother-in-law Larry Donlin Sr. of Grand Island; sister-in-law Becky (Robin) Olson of Atkinson; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Maureen Donlin; a brother, Bernard Schaaf; three brothers-in-law, O.J. Armatys, Jerry Kuhn and Gene Shoemaker; and two nephews, George and Jimmy Shoemaker.
Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.