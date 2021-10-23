PIERCE — Memorial services for Gerald A. “Jerry” Richling, 73, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 25, at Christ Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Heidi Wallace of Bethany Lutheran Church in Lyons will officiate. Inurnment will be in Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce. Military rites will be conducted by the Tomek-Otto Post 72 of Pierce and the U.S. Army Honors Guard.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday at the church.
Jerry Richling died Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at the Arbor Care Center in Tekamah.
Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce is in charge of the arrangements.
1948-2021
Born July 16, 1948, in Norfolk, Gerald A. “Jerry” Richling was the son of Willard “Pete” and Eva (Tyler) Richling. He went to grade school and high school at St. Ludger’s Catholic School in Creighton and graduated in 1967.
Jerry served in the Nebraska National Guard from 1970 to 1976 and served in the U.S. Army from Dec. 29, 1970, to June 20, 1971.
He married Sue Hansen on April 7, 1972, at Christ Lutheran Church in Pierce. The family lived north of Pierce. They owned and operated Richling Service in Osmond from 1974 to 1977, and he also worked at Buchanan Well Service from 1977 to 2003. He was Nebraska State Well inspector from 2003 to 2017 until he retired.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating and going to the river at Lazy River Acres. He loved to spend time with his children and grandchildren. He was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Pierce.
Survivors include his spouse, Sue Richling of Pierce; children Michelle (Joseph) Stark of Tekamah and Jennifer (Ken) Kroh of Omaha; grandchildren Mark, Mae and Hugo Stark, and JoAnna and Anthony Wood, Alex Bauer; siblings Vicki Richling of Macon, Mo., William (Ruth) Richling of Broomfield, Colo., Ruth (Ken) Glover of Omaha, Joseph (Patty) Richling of Renton, Wash., Michael Richling of Running Water, S.D., Mary (Bill) Blair of Joplin, Mo., Patricia (Tom) Gragert of Creighton, Peter (Tammy) Richling of Omaha, Carolyn (Jeff) McManigal of Center and Paul (Kristi) Richling of Omaha; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Willard “Pete” and Eva Richling; nephew Mitchell Richling; and niece Maggie Schwartz.
Organist for the service will be Cindy Riggert playing congregational hymns “Amazing Grace,” “How Great Thou Art” and “Shall We Gather At The River.”
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.