You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jerry Richling

Jerry Richling

PIERCE — Memorial services for Gerald A. “Jerry” Richling, 73, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 25, at Christ Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Heidi Wallace of Bethany Lutheran Church in Lyons will officiate. Inurnment will be in Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce. Military rites will be conducted by the Tomek-Otto Post 72 of Pierce and the U.S. Army Honors Guard.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday at the church.

Jerry Richling died Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at the Arbor Care Center in Tekamah.

Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce is in charge of the arrangements.

 1948-2021

Born July 16, 1948, in Norfolk, Gerald A. “Jerry” Richling was the son of Willard “Pete” and Eva (Tyler) Richling. He went to grade school and high school at St. Ludger’s Catholic School in Creighton and graduated in 1967.

Jerry served in the Nebraska National Guard from 1970 to 1976 and served in the U.S. Army from Dec. 29, 1970, to June 20, 1971.

He married Sue Hansen on April 7, 1972, at Christ Lutheran Church in Pierce. The family lived north of Pierce. They owned and operated Richling Service in Osmond from 1974 to 1977, and he also worked at Buchanan Well Service from 1977 to 2003. He was Nebraska State Well inspector from 2003 to 2017 until he retired.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating and going to the river at Lazy River Acres. He loved to spend time with his children and grandchildren. He was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Pierce.

Survivors include his spouse, Sue Richling of Pierce; children Michelle (Joseph) Stark of Tekamah and Jennifer (Ken) Kroh of Omaha; grandchildren Mark, Mae and Hugo Stark, and JoAnna and Anthony Wood, Alex Bauer; siblings Vicki Richling of Macon, Mo., William (Ruth) Richling of Broomfield, Colo., Ruth (Ken) Glover of Omaha, Joseph (Patty) Richling of Renton, Wash., Michael Richling of Running Water, S.D., Mary (Bill) Blair of Joplin, Mo., Patricia (Tom) Gragert of Creighton, Peter (Tammy) Richling of Omaha, Carolyn (Jeff) McManigal of Center and Paul (Kristi) Richling of Omaha; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Willard “Pete” and Eva Richling; nephew Mitchell Richling; and niece Maggie Schwartz.

Organist for the service will be Cindy Riggert playing congregational hymns “Amazing Grace,” “How Great Thou Art” and “Shall We Gather At The River.”

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Tags

In other news

Jerry Richling

Jerry Richling

PIERCE — Memorial service for Gerald A. “Jerry” Richling, 73, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 25, at Christ Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Heidi Wallace will officiate. Inurnment will be in Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce. Military rites will be conducted by the Tomek-Otto P…

Janet Lawson

Janet Lawson

ALBION — Services for Janet K. Lawson, 78, Albion, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 22, at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion. Vicar Adam Klinker will officiate with burial in the Rose Hill Cemetery.

Ron Hampton

Ron Hampton

NORFOLK — Graveside services for Ron Hampton, 79, Norfolk, will be at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 25, at the O’Neill Cemetery. The Rev. Mike Durre will officiate. Military rites will be provided by the O’Neill American Legion Simonson Post 93.

Gerald McNally

Gerald McNally

TILDEN — Services for Gerald McNally, 85, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Tilden. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate with private burial in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Tilden. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of …

Jerry Richling

Jerry Richling

PIERCE — Memorial services for Gerald A. “Jerry” Richling, 73, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 25, at Christ Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Heidi Wallace of Bethany Lutheran Church in Lyons will officiate. Inurnment will be in Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce. Military rites …

Jere Morris

Jere Morris

WAYNE — Services for Jere Morris, 58, Omaha, formerly of Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 22, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Robin Munderloh

Robin Munderloh

NORFOLK — Services for Mr. Robin J. Munderloh, 71, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Robert Wiest will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Patricia Roberts

Patricia Roberts

CARROLL — Services for Patricia Johnson Roberts, 97, Carroll, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at the United Methodist Church in Carroll. Burial will be in the Elmwood Cemetery in Carroll.

Alyshia Samuelson

Alyshia Samuelson

NEWMAN GROVE — Services for Alyshia A. Samuelson, 31, Kearney, formerly of Newman Grove, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at the United Methodist Church in Newman Grove. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate with burial at a later date.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara