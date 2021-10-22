PIERCE — Memorial service for Gerald A. “Jerry” Richling, 73, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 25, at Christ Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Heidi Wallace will officiate. Inurnment will be in Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce. Military rites will be conducted by the Tomek-Otto Post 72 of Pierce and the U.S. Army Honors Guard.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday at the church.
Jerry Richling died Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at the Arbor Care Center in Tekamah.
Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce is in charge of the arrangements.