Jerry Richling

PIERCE — Memorial service for Gerald A. “Jerry” Richling, 73, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 25, at Christ Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Heidi Wallace will officiate. Inurnment will be in Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce. Military rites will be conducted by the Tomek-Otto Post 72 of Pierce and the U.S. Army Honors Guard.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday at the church.

Jerry Richling died Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at the Arbor Care Center in Tekamah.

Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce is in charge of the arrangements.

Jere Morris

Jere Morris

WAYNE — Services for Jere Morris, 58, Omaha, formerly of Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 22, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Jeffrey Marcellus

Jeffrey Marcellus

ATKINSON — Services for Jeffrey D. Marcellus, 50, Stuart, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, at the Atkinson Presbyterian Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the Stuart Community Cemetery.

Thomas Sloan

Thomas Sloan

Services for Thomas B. Sloan, 76, formerly of Norfolk, are pending. Burial will be at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, 1824 N. Oliver Ave., in Wichita, Kan.

Duane Dufek

Duane Dufek

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Duane E. Dufek, 69, Norfolk, will be at noon Saturday, Oct. 23, at Westridge United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Claire Gager will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Union Cemetery at Battle Creek.

Donna Smith

Donna Smith

BATTLE CREEK — Services for Donna Smith, 85, Battle Creek, are pending with Steffen Mortuary in Battle Creek. Donna Smith died Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at her home in Battle Creek.

Rick Peitz

Rick Peitz

CROFTON — Services for Rick J. Peitz, 61, Port Charlotte, Fla., formerly of Crofton, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. Rick Peitz died Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

Patricia Roberts

Patricia Roberts

CARROLL — Services for Patricia Johnson Roberts, 97, Carroll, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at the United Methodist Church in Carroll. Burial will be in the Elmwood Cemetery in Carroll.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

