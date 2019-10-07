Jerry Putman

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Jerry A. Putman, 53, Palantine, Ill., will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Jackie Samway will officiate. Inurnment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Nebraska National Guard Honor Guard, American Legion Post 16, VFW Post 1644 and the American Legion Riders.
He died Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at his home in Palantine.
1966-2019
Jerry Allan was born March 19, 1966, in Sioux City, to his parents Carl and Patricia (Maas) Putman. He graduated from Madison High School in 1984. Jerry participated in Army ROTC at University of Nebraska-Lincoln and earned bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering in 1988.
Following graduation, he entered the U.S. Army and served as an officer from 1988 until 1991. At the time of his discharge, he had obtained the rank of captain.
After his military service, Jerry earned his master’s degree in electrical engineering with the University of Wisconsin. Then, he moved to Schaumburg, Ill., where he worked as an engineer for Northrop Grumman, Continental and Maytag. In 1998, he moved Palantine.
Jerry enjoyed politics and Husker football.
He is survived by his sister, Jana (Bryan) Markes of Pierce; a brother, Jay (Coille) Putman of Missoula, Mont.; a niece Leah; and nephews Garrett and Evan.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents.
