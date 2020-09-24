GRAND ISLAND — Services for Jerry Loney, 81, Grand Island, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Grand Island. The Rev. Kelly Karges will officiate.
All Faiths Funeral Home of Grand Island is handling the arrangements.
He passed away Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at Azria Health with his loving family at his side.
Jerry was born on Jan. 28, 1939, in Niobrara, the son of Earl and Martha (Walton) Loney. He graduated from Plainview High School with the class of 1957. He always enjoyed his classmates. Jerry attended Wayne State Teacher’s College and Hastings College. He enjoyed sports and Husker football.
Jerry was united in marriage to Janet C. Faith on May 31, 1959, in Creighton. They lived in Hastings, where he became a bricklayer. Jerry was employed over the years by Carmichael Construction Co., Loney Masonry and Hastings Masonry.
Jerry and Janet were owners of the Grand Motel in Hastings for 32 years; the Camelot Motor Inn in Winfield, Kan.; and lastly the Island Inn in Grand Island for 16 years. In 2014, Jerry finally decided to retire at the age of 75, after suffering a stroke.
His family meant everything to him and those left to cherish his memory are his spouse of 61 years, Janet; his children, Jodie Lynn (Charles) Knott and Jim (Linda) Loney; his grandchildren: Jill (Josh) Swenson, Jerad (Amy) Knott, Brittney Loney and Melissa Loney; his great-grandchildren: Hailey Knott, Taylor Knott, Emily Swenson, Mason Knott, Jase Knott and Elyse Swenson; his sisters, Pauline Hook and Frances Robinson; a sister-in-law, Brenda (Tom ) Evans; and a brother-in-law, Dennis (Connie) Faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Norma Sommers and Delores Winch; a brother, Jimmy Loney; brothers-in- law Kenneth Robinson and James Winch; his parents-in-law, Levi and Maxiene Faith; his brother- and sister-in-law, Dale and Carol (Faith) Morrill.
Please honor Jerry’s request to wear casual clothes. Jerry was not a fan of wearing a tie.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
