Jerry Kudera

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Jerry L. Kudera, 77, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Robert Wiest will officiate. There is no burial planned at this time.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service time on Saturday.
1944-2022
Jerry passed away peacefully at his home in Norfolk on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.
Jerry L. Kudera was born on Feb. 26, 1944, to Leonard and Bernice (Mathine) Kudera in McCook. Jerry attended grade school in Plainview and graduated from Plainview High School in 1963. He then attended Universal Trade School in 1964.
After Jerry’s education, he began working in 1966 for the Norfolk Daily News for nine years.
Jerry married Ann Huebner on Nov. 11, 1967, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Norfolk. After working for the Norfolk paper, Jerry then began working for the City of Norfolk in the water department as a service man for 35 years, retiring in 2009.
Once retired, Jerry and Ann started traveling, taking bus tours, and he enjoyed attending his grandson’s sporting events.
Jerry also enjoyed watching the Lakers, Rams, Cardinals and the Cornhuskers. Jerry was a member of Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Norfolk.
Survivors include his spouse, Ann Kudera of Norfolk; two daughters, Kristi (Duane) Buresh of Raymond and Karla (Dan) Uhing of Bow Valley; two grandsons, Kash (Kelsey) Buresh of Yutan and Dane Buresh and fiancée Amanda of Lincoln; two great-granddaughters, Laikyn and Conley Buresh of Yutan; brother Ron Kudera of Plainview; sister Mary (Ken) Huntley of Columbus; and sister Marilyn Kudera of Cedar Bluffs.
Jerry was preceded in death by parents, Leonard and Bernice, and brother Dennis Kudera.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Norfolk YMCA Rock-Steady Boxing.
