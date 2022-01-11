 Skip to main content
Jerry Kudera

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Jerry L. Kudera, 77, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. There is no burial planned at this time.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service time on Saturday.

Jerry Kudera died Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at his home in Norfolk.

In other news

Reta Kleve

CENTRAL CITY — Memorial services for Reta L. Kleve, 81, Central City, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Central City. The Rev. Richard Kothe will officiate with burial in the Central City Cemetery.

Carleen Palmisano

MADISON — Services for Carleen A. (Preuss) Palmisano, 79, Humphrey, are pending at Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison. Carleen Palmisano died Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at Mid-Nebraska Lutheran Home in Newman Grove.

Tonda Haynes

CLEARWATER — Services for Tonda Haynes, 72, Wahoo, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater. The Rev. Jim Wehrheim will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.

Thomas Walker

NORFOLK — Services for Thomas L. Walker, 77, Oakland, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the A…

Margaret Straka

O’NEILL — Services for Margaret Straka, 94, O’Neill, will be 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 10, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. Burial will follow in the O’Neill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Biglin’s Mortuary, with a 7 p.m. parish rosary.

Joan Colfack

O’NEILL — Services for Joan Colfack, 76, O’Neill, will be 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 12, at Faith Community Church in O’Neill, with the Rev. Paul Harder officiating. Burial will follow in the O’Neill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill with a…

Galen Stewart

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Galen Stewart, 95, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Galen Stewart died Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.

Clifford Bethune

WAYNE — Services for Clifford A. Bethune, 90, Carroll, will be Friday, Jan. 14, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Wayne. Visitation will be Friday at 9 a.m. at the church until services. Burial with military rites will be in the Elmwood Cemetery, Carroll. Arrangements are with Has…

Debra Calhoon

Debra Jo Calhoon, 68, died at home in Hudson, Wis., surrounded by her family on Dec. 31, 2021.

