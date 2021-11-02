VERDIGRE — Services for Jerry Konopasek, 85, Verdigre, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Post 259 and Army National Guard Honor Guard.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre with a 7 p.m. wake.
Jerry Konopasek died Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at Avera Creighton Hospital in Creighton.
1936-2021
Jerry Lee Konopasek, son of Rudy A. and Lizzie (Mastalir) Konopasek, was born Oct. 11, 1936, at Verdigre. He attended Pleasant Valley Country School and graduated from Verdigre High School. Jerry served in the U.S. Army from 1955 to 1957.
On July 6, 1960, Jerry was united in marriage to Florence Ulrich at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Verdigre. They were blessed with three children, Christine “Chris,” Cynthia “Cindy” and Marty.
Jerry lived in several locations around rural Verdigre and was engaged in farming and raising cattle. He was a member of St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church and the ZCBJ Lodge.
Jerry also was involved in Western Knox Boosters and was a 4-H project leader. He had a passion for horses and cattle and loved spending time with and working with the grandkids.
Jerry is survived by his spouse, Florence Konopasek; his daughters, Chris (Doug) McKibbon and Cindy DeJong; his son, Marty (Dana) Konopasek; seven grandchildren, Collin (Karly) Konopasek, Clay Konopasek (dear friend Kenzie Noonan), Chaney Konopasek (dear friend Trey Sucha), Mark (Haley) McKibbon, Jill McKibbon, Chase (Jasmine) DeJong and Gavin (Tiana) DeJong; and six great-grandchildren, Cady Konopasek, Brodie DeJong, Addalyn DeJong, Aubree DeJong, Ryder DeJong and Reed DeJong.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Rudy and Liz Konopasek, and a sister, Norma (Konopasek) Uhlik.