VERDIGRE — Services for Jerry Konopasek, 85, Verdigre, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre.
Jerry Konopasek died Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at Avera Creighton Hospital in Creighton.
NORFOLK — Services for Diane K. Mouchka, 61, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Leon Rosenthal will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
NIOBRARA — Services for Waymond Hanzlik, 78, Yankton, formerly of Niobrara, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, at St. William’s Catholic Church in Niobrara. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya will officiate with burial in Riverview Cemetery in Niobrara. Military honors will be provided by Veterans …
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Phyllis A. Novotny, 82, Norfolk, will be at a later date. Phyllis Novotny died Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
OMAHA — Memorial services for the Rev. Jack T. Nitz, 87, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, at St. Michael Lutheran Church in Omaha.
BEEMER — Services for Myron Paulsen, 74, Beemer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 1, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Beemer. The Rev. Mike Belinsky will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in the Beemer Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Gregory A. “Greg” Schmidt, 69, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison.
NORFOLK — Services for Wayne L. West, 75, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 29, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Pierce. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Tomek-Otto Post…
NORFOLK — Services for Deanna K. Tiedtke, 50, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 4, at First Presbyterian Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Brian Johnson will be officiating. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
