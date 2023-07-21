 Skip to main content
Jerry Higgins

Jerry Higgins

PLATTSMOUTH — Services for Jerry C. Higgins, 93 of Plattsmouth will be 10 a.m. Saturday, July 22, at the First United Methodist Church in Plattsmouth. Burial will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Hope Cemetery in Newman Grove.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday at Roby Funeral Home in Plattsmouth. Memorials may be given to the First United Methodist Church.

Jerry Higgins died Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

1929-2023

Jerry is survived by his sister, Marjorie (Harvey) Penner of Loveland, Colo.; brother Charles Higgins of Beatrice; sister-in-law Marilyn Higgins of Beatrice; brother-in-law Myron (Betty) Nelson of Newman Grove; eight nieces and nephews, Linda (Ron) Totsch of Wilmington, N.C., Gail (Diane) Barnard of Beatrice, Michael (Lori) Barnard of Iuka, Mich., Greg (Cathy) Schmidt of Lincoln, Jana (Jerry) Tanner of Lincoln, Susan (Roy) Tomalino of Loveland, Rebecca (George) Skandalaris George of Highland, Mich.; and Mike Russell of Beatrice; and numerous cousins and friends.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Florence Higgins; his spouse, Myrna Higgins; two sisters, Joan Barnard and Doris Thorp; his brother, Ronald Higgins; two sisters-in-law, Verneal Higgins and Vonnie Higgins; three brothers-in-law, Johnny Barnard, Lyle Schmidt, and Joe Thorp; his nephew, Scott Higgins; and his niece, Kathy Russell.

Roger Wobbenhorst

Roger Wobbenhorst

COLERIDGE — Services for Roger J. Wobbenhorst, 68, Belden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 21, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Coleridge. The Rev. Marilyn Hasemann will officiate. Burial will be in the Belden Cemetery.

Jim Von Seggern

Jim Von Seggern

WISNER — Memorial services for Jim Von Seggern, 94, Wisner, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. Jim Von Seggern died Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at the Wisner Care Center.

Bryan Kleensang

Bryan Kleensang

NORFOLK — Visitation for Bryan K. Kleensang, 63, Clarkson, will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Private services and burial will occur at a later date.

Michael Buss

Michael Buss

Michael A. Buss, 58, died suddenly on June 18, 2023, at his residence in Lincoln. Private burial of his cremains took place at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk on June 28 with the Rev. Lee Weander officiating.

Conrad Landholm

Conrad Landholm

WAUSA — Services for Conrad Landholm, 69, of Wausa are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa.

Donald Hoile

Donald Hoile

MILFORD — Services for Donald F. Hoile, 84, formerly of Hartington, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 22, at the Milford Mennonite Church in Milford.

Adeline Schott

Adeline Schott

BATTLE CREEK — Adeline Schott, 95, Sun City West Ariz., formerly of Battle Creek, died Saturday July 15, 2023, in Sun City West. Services are pending with family.

David Gentzler

David Gentzler

David (Evad) Ross Gentzler, 82, of Northumberland, Pa., passed away peacefully at Geisinger Medical Center on June 14, 2023, with his family and friends by his side.

