PLATTSMOUTH — Services for Jerry C. Higgins, 93 of Plattsmouth will be 10 a.m. Saturday, July 22, at the First United Methodist Church in Plattsmouth. Burial will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Hope Cemetery in Newman Grove.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday at Roby Funeral Home in Plattsmouth. Memorials may be given to the First United Methodist Church.
Jerry Higgins died Tuesday, July 18, 2023.
1929-2023
Jerry is survived by his sister, Marjorie (Harvey) Penner of Loveland, Colo.; brother Charles Higgins of Beatrice; sister-in-law Marilyn Higgins of Beatrice; brother-in-law Myron (Betty) Nelson of Newman Grove; eight nieces and nephews, Linda (Ron) Totsch of Wilmington, N.C., Gail (Diane) Barnard of Beatrice, Michael (Lori) Barnard of Iuka, Mich., Greg (Cathy) Schmidt of Lincoln, Jana (Jerry) Tanner of Lincoln, Susan (Roy) Tomalino of Loveland, Rebecca (George) Skandalaris George of Highland, Mich.; and Mike Russell of Beatrice; and numerous cousins and friends.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Florence Higgins; his spouse, Myrna Higgins; two sisters, Joan Barnard and Doris Thorp; his brother, Ronald Higgins; two sisters-in-law, Verneal Higgins and Vonnie Higgins; three brothers-in-law, Johnny Barnard, Lyle Schmidt, and Joe Thorp; his nephew, Scott Higgins; and his niece, Kathy Russell.