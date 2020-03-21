Jerry Heard

WEST POINT — Jerry Lee Heard, 72, passed away early on Thursday morning, March 19, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Hillside Villa in West Point.

Jerry was born July 27, 1947, in Slayton, Minn., the second son of Roy G. and Bernice (Jasper) Heard. Raised as a farm kid near Woodstock, Minn., Jerry learned early how to work hard, driving tractors and trucks from a young age.

He attended country schools and Woodstock elementary grade school and graduated from Pipestone High School Class of 1965.

Jerry served in the Army briefly following graduation and moved to northern California, working in construction and driving milk truck. In 1977, he moved back to Woodstock to buy his father’s grain and cattle trucking business.

On Sept. 8, 1984 he married Kathryn Wisnieski at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Dodge. They purchased their farm home near Howells from her aunt and uncle and raised two sons, Troy and Travis. Jerry owned and operated Heard and Wisnieski Transportation with his brother-in-law, J. Mark Wisnieski, hauling grain and feed for the Howells Elevator.

After selling the trucking business, he went to work for the Colfax County Department of Roads. He ran for office of Colfax County Commissioner and served three terms for a total of 24 years of service to the county. Until the time of his death, he also owned his own trucking company and farmed with sons Travis and Troy.

In his spare time Jerry really enjoyed golf, camping and especially watching his grandchildren’s sports and activities. He was always willing to assist with volunteer work, helping wherever needed and rolling his eyes smiling when Kathy and her friends got another great idea! He loved working on his sons’ project trucks, big and small.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy, of Howells; son Troy and wife Merinda, Parker, Preston and Kennedy of Wichita, Kan; and son Travis and wife Tonia, Carson and Addison of Howells. Other survivors include brother Jim and wife Sara Heard of Edgerton, Minn.; sister Mary and husband Gary VanderTop of Woodstock, Minn.; sister Nancy and husband Randy Janssen of Woodstock, Minn; brother Dan and wife Connie Heard of Brandon, S.D.; sister-in-law Janet and husband Tom Mlnarik of Bellevue; and many nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Bernice Heard, brother Larry Heard, parents-in-law John and Marcie Wisnieski, brother-in-law John Mark Wisnieski and sister-in-law Diane Wisnieski Casey.

Memorials may be directed to the Howells Community Fund Endowment Account or to donor’s choice.

Because we cannot gather to visit in the time of COVID-19, we ask that you please share stories or pictures with the family via the Minnick Funeral Service, Inc. website or by mail to his family.

A celebration of Jerry’s life will be announced by the family at a later date.

Rest Easy, Grizzly!

