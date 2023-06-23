NORFOLK — Services for Jerry Hauf, 79, of Stanton are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.
Jerry Hauf died Thursday, June 22, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Lois J. Voecks, 99, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 24, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave. The Rev. Richard Chrisman will officiate. A private burial service will be held at a later date.
NORFOLK — Audrey F.J. Grevson, 92, Norfolk, died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Homestead of Norfolk assisted living. Jack Grevson, 86, died July 6, 2015, at Stanton Health Center.
HARTINGTON — Services for Raymond “Bunny” Frederick Hegert Jr., 88, of Hartington will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 24, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating. Burial of his cremated remains will be in St. Michael’s cemetery in Hartington.
NORFOLK — Services for Frances C. (Bourek) Heermann, 94, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 27, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in the Pilger Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Ralph R. Buss, 92, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 22, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 16, Vetera…
WAYNE — Services for Pat M. Gross, 82, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 22, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne. Burial with military rites will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
TILDEN — Services for Janet Renck, 84, Neligh, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, June 23, at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. The Rev. Mark Hoffman will officiate.
WAUSA — Graveside services for Donnie Tangeman, 85, Wausa, will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 24, at Woodlawn Cemetery in Wausa. Richard Bloomquist will officiate.
O’NEILL — Visitation for Erna Liermann, 96, Amelia, will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, June 23, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. A private burial will be at the Chambers Cemetery in Chambers.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.