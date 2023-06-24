 Skip to main content
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Jerry Hauf, 79, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 27, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. The Rev. Greg Praeuner will officiate with burial at a later date in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Jerry Hauf died Thursday, June 22, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

1944-2023

Jerry L. Hauf, son of Orval and Betty (Aughe) Hauf, was born Jan. 20, 1944, at Plainview. He attended Stanton High School.

Jerry married Sally Nelson in 1967 and had three children: Amy, Jeremy and Luke. They later divorced.

Jerry lived in California for a time before moving back to Nebraska in the mid-1970s and lived in Stanton. He was a proud member of a motorcycle club and loved riding with his motorcycle brothers. Jerry also enjoyed old-time western movies, old-time country music, especially Johnny Cash, and hunting.

Jerry is survived by his children, Amy (Todd) Vollbrecht, Jeremy Hauf and Luke Hauf; two grandchildren, Megan (Nate) Wietfeld and Nelson (Brianna) Vollbrecht; five great-grandchildren, Kallie and Mollie Wietfeld and Taya, Alyx, and Grady Vollbrecht; a brother, Marlin “Shorty” Hauf; sister-in-law Janie Hauf; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Carol Kralik; and a brother-in-law, Bern Kralik.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

