NORFOLK — Memorial services for Jerry Hauf, 79, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 27, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. The Rev. Greg Praeuner will officiate with burial at a later date in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
Jerry Hauf died Thursday, June 22, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1944-2023
Jerry L. Hauf, son of Orval and Betty (Aughe) Hauf, was born Jan. 20, 1944, at Plainview. He attended Stanton High School.
Jerry married Sally Nelson in 1967 and had three children: Amy, Jeremy and Luke. They later divorced.
Jerry lived in California for a time before moving back to Nebraska in the mid-1970s and lived in Stanton. He was a proud member of a motorcycle club and loved riding with his motorcycle brothers. Jerry also enjoyed old-time western movies, old-time country music, especially Johnny Cash, and hunting.
Jerry is survived by his children, Amy (Todd) Vollbrecht, Jeremy Hauf and Luke Hauf; two grandchildren, Megan (Nate) Wietfeld and Nelson (Brianna) Vollbrecht; five great-grandchildren, Kallie and Mollie Wietfeld and Taya, Alyx, and Grady Vollbrecht; a brother, Marlin “Shorty” Hauf; sister-in-law Janie Hauf; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Carol Kralik; and a brother-in-law, Bern Kralik.