Jerry Harris

NORFOLK — Jerry D. Harris, 44, Norfolk, formerly of Omaha, died at his residence in Norfolk on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. There will be no services at this time. Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
GRAND ISLAND — Services for Charles “Chuck” Pfaff, 79, Omaha, formerly of Grand Island, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at St. Leo’s Catholic Church in Grand Island. The Rev. Don Buhrman will officiate.
TILDEN — Barbara Carson, 74, Neligh, died Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Arbor Care Center in Neligh. Private services will be at a later date. Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden is in charge of arrangements.
NORFOLK — Services for Donald G. Kirkland, 89, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Donald Kirkland died Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.
RAEVILLE — Barbara J. Grundmayer, 75, Hastings, died Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at her home.
WAKEFIELD — Donna F. (Baier) Boeckenhauer, 91, Wakefield, died Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at the Wakefield Health Care Center.
NORFOLK — Services for Marilyn M. Bohlken-Nickols, 91, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Cindy Cone will officiate. Burial will be in Laurel Cemetery.
MADISON — Services for Glen C. Osborn Jr., 87, Madison, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Glen Osborn Jr. died Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at his residence in rural Madison.
LAUREL — Mary F. Stark, 91, Laurel, died Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.
AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Carolyn E. Schipporeit, 83, Ainsworth, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 1, at Zion Lutheran Church in Ainsworth. Inurnment will be in the Lutheran cemetery northwest of Ainsworth.