Jerry Hagemann

ALBION — Private services for Jerry L. Hagemann, 74, Albion, will be Monday, Dec. 14, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Albion. The Rev. John Hagemann will officiate. Public burial will be at about 11:45 a.m. in the parish cemetery in Albion. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 162, VFW Post 736, Sons of the American Legion Post 162, the Army Funeral Honor Guard and the American Legion Riders.
Public visitation will be 3-6 p.m. Sunday at St. Michael’s Church in Albion with a 6 p.m. wake. Social distancing and health measures will be followed. Masks are requested to be worn.
He died unexpectedly Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at his home.
Levander Funeral Home of Albion is in charge of the arrangements.