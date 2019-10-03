Jerry Denton

WAYNE — Memorial services for Jerry L. Denton, 76, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the church with the family present.
He died Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne is in charge of the arrangements.
1943-2019
Jerry Lee Denton was born on Palm Sunday, April 18, 1943, in Oakland, to Wade H. and Lolainez (Shlotfeld) Denton. Jerry attended country schools and Oakland High School except for two years in Ashby, Minn.
He married Mary Sue Gatewood on Dec. 5, 1964, in Lyons. He worked as a farmhand until starting his trucking career, driving for the hay mill near Oakland. His first job driving semis was with Case Transfer hauling livestock. He drove for Frahm and Larson. He purchased his own tractor and pulled for Ahrens Livestock until he sold his truck. He managed Maple Creek Pig Co-op near Hooper for three years and Greater Northeast Nebraska Pig Co-op near Wayne for six years. He went back to trucking for several different firms, hauling everything from eggs to meat. He drove for Norfolk Iron and Metal in Norfolk for several years until purchasing his own tractor and trailer and drove for his son, Go-Joe Trucking, hauling steel until retirement.
Jerry loved hunting and fishing with his son and family and attended whatever sporting events they were involved in. He enjoyed golfing and playing cards with friends.
Jerry is survived by his spouse, Mary Sue; his children, Cindy (Terry) Seeman of Clackamas, Ore., Tammie (Randy) Lang of Lincoln and Joe (Angela) Denton of Pilger; a sister, Donna (Neal) Lesley of Omaha; a brother, Tom (Sandi) Denton of West Point; and a sister, Patricia Gatewood, unknown; his sisters-in-law, Myrna Johnston of Sacrament, Calif., Shirley (Bob) Nebel of Omaha and Janell (Randy) Carson of Herman; his grandchildren, Abby (Kyle) Skokan of Winside, Jaydee Huddleston of Clackamas, Kendra (Tyler) Pontius of Vancouver, Wash., and Jacob Denton of Pilger; three great-grandsons, George Duncan, Blayke and Brayden Skokan; cousins; nieces; nephews; and a host of friends.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; mother- and father-in-law, John and Rachel Gatewood; a brother, Larry and his spouse, Sharon; a sister, Sharon Denton; a son-in law, George Huddleston; his brothers-in-law, Robert Gatewood and T. Michael Gatewood; one niece and two nephews.
Memorials may be directed to the Denton family for later designation.