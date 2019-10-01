Jerry Denton

WAYNE — Services for Jerry L. Denton, 76, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. He died Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
ALMA — Graveside services for Delphia M. McConnell, 97, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at the Alma Cemetery in Alma.
NORFOLK — Services for Eileen M. Klug, 98, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Herbert Boecker, 87, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
SCHUYLER — Services for Kelvin Molacek, 59, Schuyler, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at First Presbyterian Church in Schuyler. The Rev. Sarah Gengler will officiate with burial at a later date.
RANDOLPH — Services for Lorita E. Gubbels, 94, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. The Rev. Timothy Forget will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Randolph.
ATKINSON — Services for Mark A. Vanderbeek, 34, Bellevue, formerly of Atkinson, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Atkinson.
PLAINVIEW — Services for Ina Beth (Frazer) Engel, 96, Norfolk, formerly of Plainview, will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the United Methodist Church in Plainview. The Rev. Mark Crist will officiate with burial in Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.
CREIGHTON — Services for Paul Dartman, 80, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1151, American L…
