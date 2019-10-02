Jerry Clark

AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Jerry L. Clark, 69, O’Neill, formerly of Long Pine, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth. He died Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at his home in O’Neill.
NORFOLK — Services for Darryl J. Rudolph, 68, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
O’NEILL — Memorial services for Sammie Rowse, 68, Amelia, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. The Rev. Joe Bockerman will officiate. Burial will be at a later date in the Chambers Cemetery in Chambers.
WAYNE — Memorial services for Jerry L. Denton, 76, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the church.
SPRINGVIEW — Memorial services for Arlene J. Gierau, 85, Springview, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at the United Methodist Church in Springview. Private inurnment in Mount Hope Cemetery at Springview will precede the service.
ALMA — Graveside services for Delphia M. McConnell, 97, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at the Alma Cemetery in Alma.
NORFOLK — Services for Eileen M. Klug, 98, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Herbert Boecker, 87, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
SCHUYLER — Services for Kelvin Molacek, 59, Schuyler, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at First Presbyterian Church in Schuyler. The Rev. Sarah Gengler will officiate with burial at a later date.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.