Jerry Caldwell

Jerry Caldwell

BASSETT — Memorial services for Jerry L. Caldwell, 56, Hoskins, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 21, at the United Methodist Church in Bassett. The Rev. Dennis Quigley will officiate. Burial of cremains will be at Bassett Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the church in Bassett. A celebration of life will be at the Hoskins Community Center on Saturday, March 26.

Hoch Funeral Home in Bassett and Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk are in charge of arrangements.

1965-2022

Jerry passed away with his family and friends by his side on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at his residence in Hoskins after a hard-fought battle with cancer.

Jerry Lee Caldwell was born on Nov. 21, 1965, in Vernal, Utah, to Kerry and Kenna (Ebert) Caldwell. He attended Rock County Schools in Bassett and graduated from Rock County High School. After high school, Jerry worked in Norfolk for a short time, before moving to Raleigh, N.C. He married Jody Stewart in 1988, and they had one son, Taylor, who was born in 1990.

In North Carolina, he worked in construction and framing houses. He then moved back to Norfolk, and for a short time, worked in the oil industry with his father. Jerry became an entrepreneur and purchased a bar in Stanton, and later started trucking companies L & J Express and TC Transport in Stanton. Jody and Jerry were later divorced, but continued to be business partners. He then built a beautiful home with his girlfriend, BreAnn Erbst, in Hoskins and moved there in 2015.

He enjoyed snowmobiling in the Black Hills, Wyoming and Colorado; camping; golfing and socializing. He became a racing fanatic after putting his son in a go cart at the age of 10, and big-class cars at Riviera Raceway near Norfolk at the age of 14. He enjoyed attending racing events with friends, especially big events at Knoxville (Iowa) and Silver Dollar Nationals at I-80.

Survivors include his girlfriend, BreAnn Erbst of Hoskins; sons Taylor (Bailey) Caldwell and son Clyde of Omaha, Nicholas Sonnenfelt and children Ali and Michael of Norfolk, and Billy Kienke of Loup City; father Kerry (Alice) Caldwell of Mountain View, Wyo.; stepfather Larry Ebert of Bassett; siblings Susan (Robert) Colombo of Petaluma, Calif., Vince (RaeDean) Caldwell of Newport, Jeremy (Karen) Caldwell of Cheyenne, Wyo., Eric (Brandi) Caldwell of North Ogden, Utah, Laurie (Lee) Irish, Larry (Nicole) Ebert II and Sam (Linda) Coulter, all of Bassett; many nieces and nephews and great- nieces and -nephews; friend Jody Stewart of Norfolk; and honorary brothers Mike Luna, Kip Koenig, Matt Behmer, Charlie Robertson, Scott Krentz, Brett Schmitz, Bill Coates, Mark Croghan, Nic McCarthy, Karry Neisius, Travis Theis, Andrew (Otis) Doffin, Lee Doffin and Justin Kesting.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Kenna Ebert; his maternal and paternal grandparents; and heavenly honorary brothers, Brian Nordby, Kevin Stahl and Cory Skrivanek

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

