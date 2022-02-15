BASSETT — Memorial services for Jerry L. Caldwell, 56, Hoskins, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 21, at the United Methodist Church in Bassett. The Revs. Dennis Quigley will officiate. Burial of cremains will be at Bassett Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the church in Bassett. A celebration of life will be at the Hoskins Community Center on Saturday, March 26.
Jerry Caldwell died Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at his home in Hoskins after battling cancer.
Hoch Funeral Home in Bassett and Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk are in charge of arrangements.