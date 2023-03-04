Jerry Bauermeister

LAUREL — Jerry R. Bauermeister, 75, Belden, died Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Fullerton Arbor Care Center in Fullerton.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 7, at United Lutheran Church in Laurel. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to the funeral on Tuesday at the church.
Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.
1948-2023
Jerry R. Bauermeister was born Jan. 8, 1948, in Norfolk to Roy and LaVern (Spencer) Bauermeister. He grew up in Belden and graduated from Belden High School in 1966. He then attended Norfolk Junior College and transferred to Wayne State College in Wayne and graduated with a degree in business education in 1970. He lived in Coleridge for a while and then moved back to Belden. He farmed in the area and also started an automotive business. He spent much of his time traveling the Midwest for the disc-sharpening business he operated.
He enjoyed square dancing, word search puzzles, watching old westerns on TV and traveling the Midwest for his disc-sharpening business and visiting friends.
Survivors include his two daughters, Laura (Kristopher) Garner of Auburn, Ala., and Crystal (Brad) Schumacher of Roberts, Wis.; two grandchildren, Kameron Garner and Cora Schumacher; and a sister, Julie (Randy) Wiswell of Norfolk.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and LaVern Bauermeister.
