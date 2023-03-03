Jerry Bauermeister

LAUREL — Jerry R. Bauermeister, 75, Belden, died Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Fullerton Arbor Care Center in Fullerton. Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.
In other news
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Marilyn Cornish, 93, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 8, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Terry Krueger will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Graveside services for Michael A. Miller 75, Omaha, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 4, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Leon Gentrup will officiate.
PIERCE — Service for Jeffrey A. “Jeff” Dale, 49, of Pierce will be 11 a.m. Monday, March 6, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with the Rev. Jake Bobby officiating. A private family burial will take place at a later date.
SPENCER — Services for Mary Jane Stewart, 87, Lynch, will be held at a later date under the direction of Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Mary Jane Stewart died Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.
CREIGHTON — Services for Michael “Mike” Kruse, 60, Creighton, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 4, at Zion Lutheran Church in Creighton. The Rev. Janelle Siffring will officiate with burial at a later date.
PIERCE — Services for Aaron G. Anderson, 35, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 4, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Vicar Justin Brockman will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce.
Memorial services for Gene L. Lavender, 94, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 1, at Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church, 16835 US 371 in Minden, La.
STANTON — Services for Paul A. Goetsch, 78, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 4, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Stanton. The Rev. Jason Schulz will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Army National Guard Honor Guard, Vete…