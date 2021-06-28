NORFOLK — Services for Jerri Wright, 55, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 30, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Tim DeFor will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral chapel in Norfolk.
She died Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital in Lincoln.
———
Jerri was born July 1, 1965, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Rita Marie Charging Hawk. She graduated with honors from Bonesteel High School in 1983.
She married Bryan Wright on Jan. 14, 1989, in Albuquerque, N.M. The couple were high school sweethearts, and after their marriage, they lived in Bonesteel, S.D., and then moved to Albuquerque for three years. In 2007, Jerri and Bryan moved to Norfolk. Her life revolved around her children and grandchildren.
Survivors include her spouse, Bryan Wright of Norfolk; children Rachele Wright of Norfolk, Rhonda Mora of Norfolk, Bryan Wright Jr. of Norfolk, Brandon Wright of Norfolk and Brady Wright of Norfolk; 11 grandchildren; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Rita Charging Hawk; a daughter, Rita Marie Wright; and a grandson, Jace Navarro.
Casketbearers will be Bryan Wright Jr., Brandon Wright, Brady Wright, Lonna Andrews, Owen Andrews, Thomas Heth and Jay Wright.
