NORFOLK — Services for Jerri Wright, 55, Norfolk, are pending with Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. She died Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital in Lincoln.
WAYNE — Services for Shirley M. Tietgen, 90, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 29, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
NORFOLK — Graveside services for David C. “Dave” Mitchell, 79, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 29, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Tim DeFor will officiate.
WAYNE — Memorial services for Nelda Rae (Wightman) Kugler, 86, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 1, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne.
CREIGHTON — Services for Cliff Brewer, 59, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 29, at Faith United Church in Creighton. The Rev. Cathy Cole will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.
FREMONT — Services for Coletta T. Pfeifer, 96, Fremont, will be 10 a.m. Saturday, June 26, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.
MADISON — Memorial services for Gary Johnson, 60, Norfolk, formerly of Madison, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 25, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. The Rev. Donna Goltry will officiate. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 35, VFW Post 5763, both of Madison…
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Joseph L. Kleinschmit, 60, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 28, at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya will officiate. Inurnment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Adalee Ebeling, 99, Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 25, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1100 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Inurnment will be in the church cemetery.