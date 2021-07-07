Jerri Kumm

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Jerri L. Kumm, 73, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 9, at Trinity Episcopal Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Peter Jark-Swain will officiate. Inurnment will be in the church’s columbarium.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday in the parish hall.
She died Saturday, July 3, 2021.
Home for Funerals is in charge of the arrangements.
1948-2021
Jerri Lyn Hughbanks Kumm was born March 1, 1948, in Scottsbluff, to J.S. “Tucker” and Emma “Vivian” (Shearer) Hughbanks of Harrisburg. She grew up in Harrisburg with her family of five.
Tucker farmed and Viv was a housewife and later worked at the school. The Hughbanks family was fortunate enough to have a neighboring family, the Ruhls, with similarly aged children and all became close friends — parents on down. They were always referred to as her second family.
Jerri graduated high school in 1966 and continued her education with an associate degree from the community college in Scottsbluff before getting her bachelor of science from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln in 1970.
In 1977, she married Russell Kumm of Stanton. The couple and their two children lived in rural Stanton. She was a housewife and assisted with the family farm.
Later Jerri taught art at School District 28 in rural Stanton. She enjoyed writing stories both on her own and with friends.
Jerri had been a member of the Episcopal church since high school, was very active with their local church in Norfolk and had been since moving to the area. She worked with the Women of Trinity group, including being the secretary and then treasure for many years. She taught Sunday school, was a member of the choir, read as a lector, lead a prayer chain, as well as prayed with those in need of a hug, knowing they weren’t alone, and offered some support during Sunday services.
When an adult study group was started, she became involved and even led many of the sessions. As her interest grew and she felt called to serve more, she became a licensed preacher.
She received her master’s of ministry from Providence Theological School of Iowa in 2008 and loved learning, sharing that knowledge, and helping others to better understand their relationship with God. She gave sermons at her church, assisted with many funerals and even officiated over a few. She was a lay Eucharist minister taking sacrament to shut ins. She was also blessed with an ability to help those coming to the end of their journey and comforting their family after. A quality that helped ease her family as they learned of her illness.
She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by her family, her church family, her students and her friends as a hard worker who loved her family. She was willing to listen when you need a sounding board to work things out and was someone who shared knowledge, a laugh, a hug or even a prayer. But as she would say in her prayer chain, she was called to greater service on July 3, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Tucker and Viv.
She is survived in death by her spouse, Russell Kumm of Stanton; son and grandson Brandon and Tristan Kumm of Lincoln; daughter Whitney Kumm of Stanton; sister Joanna (and Jim) Askew of Denver, Colo., and Australia; brother R.L. “Gus” (and Shirley) Hughbanks of Dallas, Ore.; as well as four cousins; three nieces; five nephews; and numerous close friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Trinity Episcopal Church in Norfolk. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.