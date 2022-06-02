RAEVILLE — Services for Jerome J. Starman, 93, Elgin, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 4, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Raeville. The Rev. Kevin Vogel and Deacon Dennis Wiehn will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery with military rights by American Legion Post 229, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5816, both of Elgin, and the Army Funeral Honors Team.
Visitation will be 6-7 p.m. Friday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake.
Jerome Starman died Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at the Arbor Care Center in Neligh.
Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of arrangements.
1928-2022
Jerome John Starman, son of Henry and Mary (Oberbrockling) Starman, was born Nov. 22, 1928, on the family farm near Elgin. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Raeville. He was raised on the family farm near Raeville, where he attended school at St. John Berchman’s School. He farmed for several years before entering the U.S. Army on Jan. 8, 1953. He served in the Korean War, spending 16 months overseas while stationed in France before earning an honorable discharge on Dec. 10, 1954.
Jerome returned to the Raeville area, where he drove truck for years and engaged in farming and raising livestock until moving to Elgin in January 1999. He enjoyed gardening, bowling and volunteer work. He was a lifelong member of St. Bonaventure Church, where he served as a trustee and council member.
He is survived by his sister, Mary Margaret Starman of Elgin; three brothers, Sylvester “Vet” Starman of Elgin, Ray (Beverly) Starman of Norfolk and Henry (Mary) Starman of Albion; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Jerome was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Mildred (Leonard) Henke; and five brothers, Leonard (Agnes) Starman, Wilfred (Genevieve) Starman, Vincent Starman, LaVern (Leona) Starman and Ralph Starman.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.