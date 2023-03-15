OMAHA — Services for the Rev. Jerome Spenner, 83, who served several Catholic parishes in Northeast Nebraska, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 16, at St. Bernard Parish in Omaha. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday with a 7 p.m. service.
1939-2023
Father Jerome Spenner passed away on Friday, March 10, 2023, at Providence Place in Fremont.
Father Jerome Ignatius Spenner was born on June 30, 1939, to Henry and Eleanor (Stieren) Spenner on a farm 2 miles north of Beemer. He grew up on the farm, helping with the chores and harvesting numerous bales of hay as the family did custom baling.
He attended a one-room school house north of the farm and later finished his grade school at Guardian Angels School in West Point. He attended Conception Seminary in Maryville, Mo. As time progressed, he was ordained on May 23, 1964.
He was assistant pastor at Holy Cross in Omaha, St. Francis Cabrini in Omaha; Holy Family in Lindsay; and St. Isidore in Columbus. He served as pastor at St. Mary in Laurel;
St. Ann in Dixon; St. John the Baptist in Fordyce; Ss. Peter and Paul in Bow Valley; St. Ludger in Creighton; and St. Bernard in Omaha.
As an active priest, Father Spenner said some of his favorite things were teaching and celebrating liturgies with the children. Known for his homilies, he often used props to help get his point across; an alligator to talk about the seven deadly sins and a squealing toy pig to talk about surrender and abandonment.
Father also enjoyed biking, reading, woodworking, photography and studying the stars. He moved to St. John Vianney Residence in Omaha upon retiring in 2009.
Following an illness in February 2020, he moved to St. Joseph Retirement Home in West Point and in his final move was to Providence Place in Fremont.
He is survived by his brothers, Eugene Spenner (Marilyn) of British Columbia, Canada, and Daniel (Karen) of Beemer; a sister, Mary Beth (Jan) of West Point; 12 nieces and nephews; and many great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Eleanor Spenner; brother Father Wilfred Spenner; and nephew James Schuetze.