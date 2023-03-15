 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE
THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of
2 to 7 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze possible.
Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of west central Iowa and east central and
northeast Nebraska.

* WHEN...From late tonight through late Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the evening commute. Strong winds could cause
extensive damage to trees and power lines, especially if there
is a glaze of ice.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

OMAHA — Services for the Rev. Jerome Spenner, 83, who served several Catholic parishes in Northeast Nebraska, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 16, at St. Bernard Parish in Omaha. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday with a 7 p.m. service.

1939-2023

Father Jerome Spenner passed away on Friday, March 10, 2023, at Providence Place in Fremont.

Father Jerome Ignatius Spenner was born on June 30, 1939, to Henry and Eleanor (Stieren) Spenner on a farm 2 miles north of Beemer. He grew up on the farm, helping with the chores and harvesting numerous bales of hay as the family did custom baling.

He attended a one-room school house north of the farm and later finished his grade school at Guardian Angels School in West Point. He attended Conception Seminary in Maryville, Mo. As time progressed, he was ordained on May 23, 1964.

He was assistant pastor at Holy Cross in Omaha, St. Francis Cabrini in Omaha; Holy Family in Lindsay; and St. Isidore in Columbus. He served as pastor at St. Mary in Laurel;

St. Ann in Dixon; St. John the Baptist in Fordyce; Ss. Peter and Paul in Bow Valley; St. Ludger in Creighton; and St. Bernard in Omaha.

As an active priest, Father Spenner said some of his favorite things were teaching and celebrating liturgies with the children. Known for his homilies, he often used props to help get his point across; an alligator to talk about the seven deadly sins and a squealing toy pig to talk about surrender and abandonment.

Father also enjoyed biking, reading, woodworking, photography and studying the stars. He moved to St. John Vianney Residence in Omaha upon retiring in 2009.

Following an illness in February 2020, he moved to St. Joseph Retirement Home in West Point and in his final move was to Providence Place in Fremont.

He is survived by his brothers, Eugene Spenner (Marilyn) of British Columbia, Canada, and Daniel (Karen) of Beemer; a sister, Mary Beth (Jan) of West Point; 12 nieces and nephews; and many great-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Eleanor Spenner; brother Father Wilfred Spenner; and nephew James Schuetze.

NORFOLK — Services for Shirley Drahota, 75, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Shirley Drahota died Sunday, March 12, 2023, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.

PILGER — Services for Bruce Gardels, 61, Pilger, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 17, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pilger. Burial will be in the Pilger Cemetery.

NORFOLK — Services for Pauline Luttman, 97, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 17, at the First Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Dale Pracht will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery.

WISNER — Services for Bruce Gardels, 61, Pilger, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. Bruce Gardels died Sunday, March 12, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

HARTINGTON — Margie A. Brummer, 89, Hartington, died Monday, March 13, 2023, at Arbor Care Center in Hartington. Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington is in charge of the arrangements.

VERDIGRE — Memorial visitation for Donald Effle, 80, Norfolk, will be 3-5 p.m. on April 15 at Brockhaus Funeral Home followed by a celebration of his life from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the American Legion Hall, all in Verdigre.

ST. HELENA — Rodney J. Schmidt, 81, St. Helena, died Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Good Samaritan Center in Bloomfield.

WAYNE — Services for Marcella L. (Brugger) Larson, 96, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Marcella Larson died Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at her home at Kinship Pointe in Wayne.

OMAHA — Services for the Rev. Jerome Spenner, 83, who served several Catholic parishes in Northeast Nebraska, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 16, at St. Bernard Parish in Omaha. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

