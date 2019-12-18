Jerome Nissen

COLUMBUS — Services for Jerome “Jerry” Nissen, 68, Plainview, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at Gass Haney Funeral Home in Columbus. The Rev. Ross Burkhalter will officiate. Burial will be in the Roselawn Memorial Cemetery in Columbus.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the funeral home.
He died Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Plainview Manor in Plainview.
Memorials are suggested to the Plainview Manor.
1951-2019
Jerome was born on April 21, 1951, in Osmond, the son of the late Willis and Lorraine (Weeder) Nissen. He graduated from Osmond High School and later from the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture with an associate degree in applied horticulture.
Jerry moved to Columbus after graduation. His love of plants led him to work for Earl May Garden Center, and eventually establish Jer-Bear Landscaping, a part-time business in the Columbus area.
Over the years he also worked for the school system, Appleton and Dale Electronics. He retired from Behlen Manufacturing. Jerry developed a strong commitment to the Columbus community.
He married LaVonne Stueckrath and together they shared several happy years of marriage. Among other things, they enjoyed family and travel.
After LaVonne’s passing in 1989, Jerry enjoyed trips to Colorado, which included travel throughout the state with family. His state of health declined significantly after his retirement, requiring assistance with activities of daily living in a nursing home setting.
He selected Plainview Manor in order to be near his mother, who also was a resident there.
Jerry is survived by a sister, Betty Pelham of Denver, Colo.; a sister, Diane Laff of Parker, Colo.; a nephew, Jonathan Laff of San Francisco, Calif.; a niece, Stephanie Miller of Los Angeles, Calif.; and a niece, Nicole Pelham of Littleton, Colo.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Willis and Lorraine Nissen; his spouse, LaVonne Nissen; and a brother, Lawrence Nissen.
Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.