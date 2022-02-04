NORFOLK — Services for Jerome “Jerry” Miller, 73, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 7, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Pat McLaughlin will officiate. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644, American Legion Post 16, Army National Guard Honor Guard and American Legion Riders.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk with a 7 p.m. wake.
Jerome Miller died Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Memorials may be directed to St. Peter’s Cemetery in Ewing.
1948-2022
Jerome “Jerry” Miller, son of John and Marguerite (Calkins) Miller, was born March 31, 1948, in Albion. He was baptized on April 11, 1948, at St. Edward. Jerry graduated from Ewing High School in 1966 and served in the U.S. Army from 1968 until 1970.
On July 1, 1972, Jerry was united in marriage to Deborah Hynes at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. They were blessed with three children, Amy, Lee, and his favorite, Molly. Jerry and Deborah enjoyed 49 years of marriage.
Jerry moved to Norfolk in 1971 and worked at Petring Motor Company and Island Supply Welding Company before starting Logan Street Radiator in 1986.
Jerry was a member of Sacred Heart-St Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. He enjoyed camping, fishing, go-kart racing and any racing of any kind. You would see Jerry at all basketball games, and he was very supportive of youth sports.
Jerry is survived by his spouse, Deborah; children Amy (Eddie) Bomar, Lee (Kim) Miller and Molly (Quin) Windeshausen; six grandchildren, Morgan (Derek) Schlote, Ashlyn (Trevon) Ronspies, Bo Bomar, Emilee Miller and Isaac and Owen Windeshausen; a great-granddaughter, Payton Schlote; and siblings Charlene (Lance) Hobelman, Vicki (Terry) Keck, Roger (MaryEllen) Miller, Dale Miller, Mary (Fred) Butts and Ruth Push.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Marguerite Miller.