 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jerome Miller

Jerome Miller

NORFOLK — Services for Jerome “Jerry” Miller, 73, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 7, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Pat McLaughlin will officiate. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644, American Legion Post 16, Army National Guard Honor Guard and American Legion Riders.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk with a 7 p.m. wake.

Jerome Miller died Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Memorials may be directed to St. Peter’s Cemetery in Ewing.

1948-2022

Jerome “Jerry” Miller, son of John and Marguerite (Calkins) Miller, was born March 31, 1948, in Albion. He was baptized on April 11, 1948, at St. Edward. Jerry graduated from Ewing High School in 1966 and served in the U.S. Army from 1968 until 1970.

On July 1, 1972, Jerry was united in marriage to Deborah Hynes at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. They were blessed with three children, Amy, Lee, and his favorite, Molly. Jerry and Deborah enjoyed 49 years of marriage.

Jerry moved to Norfolk in 1971 and worked at Petring Motor Company and Island Supply Welding Company before starting Logan Street Radiator in 1986.

Jerry was a member of Sacred Heart-St Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. He enjoyed camping, fishing, go-kart racing and any racing of any kind. You would see Jerry at all basketball games, and he was very supportive of youth sports.

Jerry is survived by his spouse, Deborah; children Amy (Eddie) Bomar, Lee (Kim) Miller and Molly (Quin) Windeshausen; six grandchildren, Morgan (Derek) Schlote, Ashlyn (Trevon) Ronspies, Bo Bomar, Emilee Miller and Isaac and Owen Windeshausen; a great-granddaughter, Payton Schlote; and siblings Charlene (Lance) Hobelman, Vicki (Terry) Keck, Roger (MaryEllen) Miller, Dale Miller, Mary (Fred) Butts and Ruth Push.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Marguerite Miller.

Tags

In other news

Lyle Baker

Lyle Baker

NORFOLK — Services for Lyle Baker, 84, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Ray Wilke and Chris Asbury will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign…

Frances Witt

Frances Witt

NORFOLK — Services for Frances “Jane” Witt, 99, Norfolk, formerly of Winside, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4, at the Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Burial will be in the Pleasantview Cemetery in rural Winside.

Candace Clausen

Candace Clausen

PIERCE — Services for Candace E. Clausen, 15, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 7, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Matthew Gilmore will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.

Virginia Kinney

Virginia Kinney

NORFOLK — Services for Virginia M. Kinney, 92, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Virginia Kinney died Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Patrick Neuhalfen

Patrick Neuhalfen

Services for Patrick E. Neuhalfen, 50, Glenwood, Iowa, formerly of the Hartington area, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 24116 Marian Ave., in Glenwood. Burial will be at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at High Ridge Cemetery in Stanberry, Mo.

Alexander Clausen

Alexander Clausen

PIERCE — Services for Alexander L. “Alex” Clausen, 18, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 7, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Matthew Gilmore will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.

Celeste Farlee

Celeste Farlee

NORFOLK — Services for Celeste M. Farlee, 96, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

LaVern Lehman

LaVern Lehman

STANTON — Memorial services for LaVern M. “Tillie” Lehman, 93, Stanton, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Stanton.

Debra Timperley

Debra Timperley

STANTON — Services for Debra K. “Debi” Timperley, 64, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 7, at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Stanton. Nancy K. Jacobs will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton City Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara