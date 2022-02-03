NORFOLK — Services for Jerome “Jerry” Miller, 73, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Jerome Miller died Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
In other news
NORFOLK — Services for Gary A. Weich, 65, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4, at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Matt Bahnfleth and Dennis Reich will officiate. Burial will be at New Lutheran Cemetery in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Jerome “Jerry” Miller, 73, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Jerome Miller died Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NELIGH — Services for Martin Thorberg, 72, Elgin, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 7, at Grace Lutheran Church in Neligh. The Rev. Norlyn Bartens will officiate with burial in West Cedar Valley Cemetery in Elgin. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 229, Veterans of For…
O’NEILL — Services for Ruby Belzer, 92, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate.
STANTON — Memorial services for LaVern M. “Tillie” Lehman, 93, Stanton, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Stanton.
Services for Patrick E. Neuhalfen, 50, Glenwood, Iowa, formerly of the Hartington area, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 24116 Marian Ave., in Glenwood. Burial will be at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at High Ridge Cemetery in Stanberry, Mo.
STANTON — Services for Debra K. “Debi” Timperley, 64, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 7, at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Stanton. Nancy K. Jacobs will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton City Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Lyle E. Eberhardt, 94, Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Todd Kollbaum will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery with military honors conducted by American Legi…
O’NEILL — Services for Jay Alder, 63, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at Word of Life Christian Center in O’Neill. The Rev. Jim Loutzenhiser will officiate. Military rites will be provided by the O’Neill American Legion Simonson Post 93. Burial will follow in the Dorsey Cemetery northeas…