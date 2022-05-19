 Skip to main content
Jerome Knobbe

WEST POINT — Memorial services for Jerome “Jerry” Knobbe, 93, West Point, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 21, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in West Point. The Rev. Norman Hunke will officiate. Burial with military honors will be at St. Michael’s Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday with a 7 p.m. Knights of Columbus rosary all at the church.

Jerome Knobbe died Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at Franciscan Healthcare in West Point.

Stokely Funeral Home of West Point is in charge of the arrangements. Memorials may be made to the Guardian Angels Central Catholic Endowments or American Veterans Park.

1928-2022

Jerome A. Knobbe was born on Oct. 6, 1928, to Henry and Anna (Batenhorst) Knobbe at the family farm near Monterey. He attended St. Boniface Catholic School and graduated from St. Lawrence Seminary High School in Mount Calvary, Wis.

Jerry served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, where he was stationed in Japan.

After being honorably discharged, Jerry married Theresa Hunke on Sept. 30, 1953, at St. Boniface Catholic Church at Monterey. The couple farmed before moving to West Point in 1985.

Jerry was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and 3rd and 4th Degree Knights of Columbus. He loved to sing and shared his talents in the St. Boniface and St. Mary church choirs.

Jerry enjoyed bowling and playing poker with his friends. As an avid Yankees fan, one of his favorite memories was visiting Yankee Stadium in New York.

Jerry cherished every moment he spent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and could be found at many of their activities.

Survivors include his spouse, Theresa; his children, Ralph (Luann) of Fremont, Carol (Bob) Ruskamp of Lincoln, John (Jane), David and Jane (Chris) Wooldrik, all of West Point, Keith (fiancée Davina) of Essex, Md., Roger (Leslie) of Elkhorn and Jay (Tonya) of Meadow Grove; 19 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; and siblings Richard (Marilyn) of West Point and Joletta Mejstrik of Norfolk.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; daughter-in-law Sandy Knobbe; sisters Olivia Emanuel, Rita Foy, Dorothy Nebuda, Verena Mendlik, Margaret Witt and LaVern Faltin; and brothers Dennis and Art.

Lunch in the GACC cafeteria will follow the burial.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

