WEST POINT — Memorial services for Jerome “Jerry” Knobbe, 93, West Point, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 21, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in West Point. The Rev. Norman Hunke will officiate. Burial with military honors will be at St. Michael’s Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday with a 7 p.m. Knights of Columbus rosary all at the church.
Jerome Knobbe died Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at Franciscan Healthcare in West Point.
Stokely Funeral Home of West Point is in charge of the arrangements. Memorials may be made to the Guardian Angels Central Catholic Endowments or American Veterans Park.
1928-2022
Jerome A. Knobbe was born on Oct. 6, 1928, to Henry and Anna (Batenhorst) Knobbe at the family farm near Monterey. He attended St. Boniface Catholic School and graduated from St. Lawrence Seminary High School in Mount Calvary, Wis.
Jerry served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, where he was stationed in Japan.
After being honorably discharged, Jerry married Theresa Hunke on Sept. 30, 1953, at St. Boniface Catholic Church at Monterey. The couple farmed before moving to West Point in 1985.
Jerry was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and 3rd and 4th Degree Knights of Columbus. He loved to sing and shared his talents in the St. Boniface and St. Mary church choirs.
Jerry enjoyed bowling and playing poker with his friends. As an avid Yankees fan, one of his favorite memories was visiting Yankee Stadium in New York.
Jerry cherished every moment he spent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and could be found at many of their activities.
Survivors include his spouse, Theresa; his children, Ralph (Luann) of Fremont, Carol (Bob) Ruskamp of Lincoln, John (Jane), David and Jane (Chris) Wooldrik, all of West Point, Keith (fiancée Davina) of Essex, Md., Roger (Leslie) of Elkhorn and Jay (Tonya) of Meadow Grove; 19 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; and siblings Richard (Marilyn) of West Point and Joletta Mejstrik of Norfolk.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; daughter-in-law Sandy Knobbe; sisters Olivia Emanuel, Rita Foy, Dorothy Nebuda, Verena Mendlik, Margaret Witt and LaVern Faltin; and brothers Dennis and Art.
Lunch in the GACC cafeteria will follow the burial.