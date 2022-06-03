NORFOLK — Services for Jerome E. “Jerry” Kallhoff, 82, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 7, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk with the Rev. Gregory Carl officiating. Burial will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, rural Tilden, with military rites will be provided by the American Legion Post 170 of Tilden and the United States Army Honor Guard.
Vigil will be held from 4-7 p.m. Monday with a 7 p.m. rosary at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
Jerome Kallhoff died Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.