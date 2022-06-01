NORFOLK — Services for Jerome E. “Jerry” Kallhoff, 82, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Jerome Kallhoff died Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
ALBION — Services for Gayle A. Olsen, 75, Albion, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, June 3, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Albion. The Rev. Mark Tomasiewicz will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Albion.
NORFOLK — Services for John C. Gilman, 84, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 3, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Christopher Asbury will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
HARTINGTON — Services for George L. Hirschbach, 85, Hartington, will be at a later date under the direction of Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Inurnment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery in Sioux City.
Memorial services and inurnment for Audrey V. Schlack, 96, formerly of Northeast Nebraska, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 3, at Atonement Lutheran Church, 685 Inca Parkway, in Boulder, Colo.
RANDOLPH — Services for Ronald J. “Ron” Gerber, 70, Randolph, were scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 31, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph with the Rev. John Andrews and Deacon Doug Tunink officiating and burial in the parish cemetery.
WAYNE — A celebration of life for Imogene Baier, 83, Wayne, will be 2-4 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at the Wayne City Auditorium’s north meeting room, 220 N. Pearl St., in Wayne.
HARTINGTON — Memorial services for Donald M. Olsen, 91, Columbus, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Donald Olsen died Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Columbus.
NORFOLK — Services for Lowell A. Thoma, 96, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Lowell Thoma died Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.