Jerome Kallhoff

NORFOLK — Services for Jerome E. “Jerry” Kallhoff, 82, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 7, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in rural Tilden. Military rites will be provided by American Legion Post 170 of Tilden and the U.S. Army Honor Guard.
A vigil will be 4-7 p.m. Monday with 7 p.m. rosary at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
Jerry Kallhoff died Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
1939-2022
Jerry was born Nov. 22, 1939, in Ewing to Garret and Marie (Bazelman) Kallhoff. Jerry graduated from Ewing High School and Norfolk Junior College.
Jerry married F. Jean Fischer on Nov. 19, 1960, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Tilden. Jerry went to proudly serve his country in the U.S. Army from Oct. 31, 1961, to Oct. 7, 1964.
Upon returning from the military, Jerry was employed by the U.S. Postal Service for 32 years in Norfolk. He also owned a tree service for several years. Jerry was an officer of the Postal Carriers Union.
Jerry received his master’s degree of the Norfolk Duplicate Bridge League, as well as received recognition from the community for housing improvement. He was a member of the American Legion.
After retirement, Jerry enjoyed fishing, boating, traveling, woodworking and collecting antiques. His yard was well taken care of, and he always kept busy. Jerry enjoyed spending time with friends and family and playing cards.
Survivors include his spouse, Jean Kallhoff of Norfolk; children Mike (Tamara) Kallhoff of California and Jennifer Kallhoff of Norfolk; grandchildren Mariah, Kaitlyn and Josie; sisters Mary Anne Blecher of Omaha and Delores Jensen of South Dakota; many nieces and nephews; and a sister-in-law, Rosemary Owens of Omaha.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Garret and Marie, and brothers Don and Richard “Dick.”
Memorials can be made out to the family for future designation. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.