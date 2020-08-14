Jerome Boeckman

WYNOT — Services for Jerome T. Boeckman, 94 of Wynot will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at the Holy Family (Sacred Heart) Catholic Church in Wynot with the Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Wynot with military honors by the Wynot American Legion Post 31.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at the church with a 7 p.m. vigil service. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services on Saturday. Facemasks and social distancing will be required at the visitation and funeral. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
He died Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.