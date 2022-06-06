 Skip to main content
Jeremy Gross

RANDOLPH — Memorial services for Jeremy W. Gross, 44, Salina, Kan., formerly of Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 13, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. The Rev. Mike Swanton will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Belden Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Randolph Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5545, the Belden American Legion Post 149 and the Legion Riders.

Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until 10 a.m. Monday at the church.

Jeremy Gross died Sunday, June 5, 2022, at the Salina Regional Health Center.

Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington is in charge of the arrangements.

