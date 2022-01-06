NORFOLK — Memorial visitation for Jerald L. Brenden, 74, Norfolk, will be at a later date at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
Jerald Brenden died Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at his residence in Norfolk.
MADISON — Services for Patricia A. “Pat” Reznicek, 80, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, at St. Leonard’s Catholic Church in Madison. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Madison.
NORFOLK — Services for Magdalene C. “Maggie” Rath, 87, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 7, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
MADISON — Services for Patricia A. “Pat” Reznicek, 80, Madison, will be 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 12, at St. Leonard’s Catholic Church in Madison. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate. Burial will be in St. Leonard’s Catholic Cemetery in Madison. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5 t…
O’NEILL — Services for Margaret Straka, 94, O’Neill, will be 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 10, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. Burial will follow in the O’Neill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Biglin’s Mortuary, with a 7 p.m. parish rosary.
O’NEILL — Services for Pam Tikalsky, 69, Spencer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will officiate. Burial will be in the Cedar Lawn Cemetery in rural Spencer.
LONG PINE — Memorial services for FaDonna J. Goodnight, 90, Long Pine, will be at a later date.
WAYNE — Services for Glennadine V. Barker, 86, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 10, at the First United Methodist Church in Wayne.
CLEARWATER — Services for Tonda Haynes, 72, Wahoo, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater. The Rev. Jim Wehrheim will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.
O’NEILL — Services for Joan Colfack, 76, O’Neill, will be 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 12, at Faith Community Church in O’Neill, with the Rev. Paul Harder officiating. Burial will follow in the O’Neill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill with a…
