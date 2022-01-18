Jerald Brenden

NORFOLK — Memorial visitation for Jerald L. Brenden, 74, of Norfolk will be 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. There is no burial planned at this time.
Jerald died with his family by his side on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at his residence in Norfolk.
1947-2022
Jerald L. Brenden was born Feb. 19, 1947, to Leo and Violet (Ladwig) Brenden in Vienna, S.D. Jerald graduated from Bryant High School, S.D. in 1965. He later attended and graduated from a business college in Watertown, S.D. After graduating from college, Jerald moved to California and worked at a bank for 1½ years.
Jerald married Barbara Schwanke on July 11, 1968, in San Jose, Calif. After marriage, Jerald and Barbara moved to Norfolk in September 1969. He worked for Heckman Top and Body for 16 years in the parts department. He then later worked as a counter man until he retired in 1992.
He collected coins, enjoyed fishing, camping, family gatherings, and he loved watching his grandchildren’s events. Jerald’s most favorite thing was umpiring and coaching his boys for 25 years.
Survivors include spouse Barbara Brenden of Norfolk; children Tricia (Barry) Brown of Norfolk, Tracy (Patt) Ruitenberg of Norfolk, Jerald (Angie) Brenden of Norfolk; four grandchildren, Elizabeth (Lizzy) Ruitenberg, Stephan Ruitenberg, Rebecca Brenden and Dustin Brenden; siblings Anita Gnat of Pierce, Marilyn (Mike) Ray of San Jose, Darwin Brenden of Cedar Falls, Iowa, Carolyn (Bill) Schellen of Stanton, Kristi (Darren) Garber of Pierce, Corey (Kyle) Stormo of Stanton, Kyle (Barb) Brenden of Beatrice; and many nieces and nephews.
Jerald was preceded in death by parents Leo and Violet; sister-in-law Carol Brenden; brother-in-law Ronald Gnat; and great-granddaughter Svannah Ruitenberg.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.