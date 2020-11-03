Jerald Asche

You have permission to edit this article.
COLUMBUS — Memorial services for Jerald M. “Harold” Asche, 63, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at the Christ Lutheran Church, 32392 122nd Ave., in Columbus. The Rev. Aaron Witt will officiate. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

He died at his residence in Norfolk.

1957-2020

Jerald was born on June 11, 1957, in Columbus, to Merlin and Luetta (Muth) Asche. He was baptized and confirmed at Christ Lutheran Church, rural Columbus. He attended grade school at Christ Lutheran School in rural Columbus, then graduated from Columbus Lakeview High School in 1975.

Gerald worked at Mueller Sod Farm in Columbus before moving to Madison, where he worked at the Tyson Pork Plant. After working at Tyson in Madison, Gerald worked for Frit Company in Norfolk, before getting a job for the Norfolk City Street Department, where he worked as an equipment operator.

He worked for the City of Norfolk from Dec. 18, 1995, to Nov. 15, 2019, when he retired.

Jerold enjoyed golfing, hunting and was also an avid fisherman. He enjoyed fishing with his fishing buddies at Merritt Lake and Glacial Lakes in South Dakota.

Jerald was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Columbus.

Survivors include his sister, Janelle (Gary) Mueller of Columbus; a brother, Jeffrey (Deb) Asche of Columbus; a brother, James (Deanna) Asche of Columbus; numerous nieces and nephews; an uncle; two aunts; and numerous cousins.

He was preceded in death by parents, Merlin and Luetta, and an infant brother.

The memorial service will be live-streamed on the Stonacek Funeral Chapel Facebook page. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

