COLUMBUS — Services for Jennifer Uhlig, 46, Columbus, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Columbus. The Rev. Brandon Foster will officiate with burial in the Fairview Cemetery in Creston on Tuesday at about 2 p.m.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue on Tuesday an hour prior to services at the church with a family prayer service at 10:45 a.m.
She died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at her home.
1973-2020
Jennifer Uhlig was born March 31, 1973, to Tom and Carol (Walter) Hoesly in Columbus. She was baptized, confirmed and married at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Creston. She graduated from Leigh High School in 1991 and received her bachelor’s degree in travel and tourism from the University of Nebraska at Kearney in 1995.
On Aug. 3, 1996, she united in marriage to Ahren Uhlig at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Creston. Jen’s greatest joy was her kids, Alex and Maddie. She absolutely loved watching and supporting them throughout all of their sporting events and activities.
Jen enjoyed hosting family and friends’ gatherings at her home and always went out of her way to make sure everyone was taken care of before herself. Following college, Jen was employed at Hyatt Hotels in Omaha.
After a move to Columbus, she worked at Trinity Lutheran Church and was currently employed at Columbus Community Hospital.
On Nov. 7, 2017, she was blessed by her brother-in-law, Adren Uhlig, who generously donated a kidney to her. Her strong faith and relationship with the Lord was ever present and never wavered along her cancer journey. She faced many different health challenges but always remained positive.
Jen had way to make everyone that met her a better person, and she found a special place into their hearts.
Jen is survived by her spouse, Ahren; a son, Alex, and a daughter, Maddie Uhlig, all of Columbus; her parents, Tom and Carol Hoesly of Columbus; a sister, Stacie (Fred) King of Lacey, Wash.; a brother, Markus (Kim) Hoesly of Creston; her father-in-law, Arlen Uhlig and dear friend, Susan Burklund of Ainsworth; a brother-in-law, Adren (Hannah) Uhlig of Broken Bow; nine nieces and nephews; numerous aunts; uncles; cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Elmer and Pearl Hoesly and Raymond and Marion Walter.
Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.