NORFOLK — Services for Jennifer L. Norman, 51, Lincoln, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at Heartland Baptist Church in Norfolk.
Jennifer Norman died Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.
1970-2021
Jennifer was born Aug. 4, 1970, to James “Jim” and Lois “Cookie” (Schroeder) Norman in Neligh. She attended Norfolk Senior High and graduated in 1989. After high school, she went on to attend college at Concorde Career College in Kansas City, Mo., earning a dental assistant diploma.
On March 30, 1996, Jennifer was united in marriage to Jesse Mitchell. To this union, they had one child, Brock. Jennifer was a fashionista and enjoyed making people laugh and smile. It was not out of character for Jennifer to walk up to a stranger and offer them love and comfort; that’s the kind of love she expressed for everyone.
Jennifer had no strangers in her life. Her hobbies included shopping, cooking, gardening and traveling. Her biggest joy was her son, Brock, of whom she was so proud as a person and his many talents.
She is survived by her son and his dear friend, Brock (Jessie Oxley) Mitchell; father Jim Norman; sister and brother-in-law, Jill (Frank) Clatterbaugh; brothers and sister-in-law Troy (Sheryl) Norman, Randy Norman; fiance Joey Jones; former spouse, Jesse; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Lois “Cookie” Norman.