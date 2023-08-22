TILDEN — Services for Jennifer Jensen, 41, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 25, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden. The Rev. Chad Boggs will officiate with burial in McCoy Cemetery in Meadow Grove.
Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Thursday at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden.
1981-2023
Jennifer was called to her heavenly home on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, at her home surrounded by family and friends.
Jennifer L. Jensen, daughter of Daniel R. and Kathy L. (Hinze) Hemenway, was born Oct. 31, 1981, in Norfolk. She attended St. Boniface Grade School in Elgin until the sixth grade and graduated from Clearwater Public High School with the class of 2000.
After high school, Jennifer attended Northeast Community College earning an associate degree in business.
On April 24, 2004, Jennifer was united in marriage to Matthew D. Jensen at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The couple was blessed with one daughter, Danica.
Jennifer lived in Orchard, Clearwater and Elgin most of her childhood. She also lived in Norfolk and Tilden, where she resided with her spouse, Matt, and daughter Danica for the rest of her time on earth.
Jennifer was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden. She enjoyed scrapbooking, loved the mountains, especially trips to Wyoming, and most of all enjoyed spending time with friends and family.
Survivors include her spouse, Matthew Jensen of Tilden; daughter Danica Jensen of Tilden; mother and stepfather Kathy (Marvin) Kallhoff of Gainesville, Texas; three brothers, Shawn (Laura) Hemenway of Clearwater, Brett (Amber) Hemenway of Gainesville and Brandon (Brandi) Hemenway of Gainesville and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father, Daniel Hemenway; grandparents; and two aunts.