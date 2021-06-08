Jennifer Brungardt

NORFOLK — Services for Jennifer S. Brungardt, 49, of Norfolk will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 10, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Private family burial will take place at a later date.
Visitation will be held 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral chapel.
She died Saturday, June 5, 2021, at her residence after a battle with cancer.
1972-2021
Jennifer Sue Brungardt was born April 17, 1972, in Norfolk, to parents Edward and Patricia (Frahm) Fluckey. She attended Chambers Public School through the ninth grade, graduating from Plainview High School in 1990. Jennifer earned her bachelor of science in nursing at Midland Lutheran College in 1994. Jennifer also earned credentials in religious studies at St. Paul School of Theology.
She married Jerry Brungardt on July 4, 2014, at their residence in Norfolk.
Jennifer’s professional career as a registered nurse included positions at Our Lady of Lourds Hospital in Norfolk, Brian Memorial Hospital in Lincoln, Faith Regional Health Services, Covidien, Golden Living Center, Mosaic and Craig Home Health Care, all in Norfolk.
Jennifer was very creatively talented. Her many artistic hobbies included scrapbooking, crocheting, paint by numbers, diamond dot painting, cake decorating and flower arranging. She enjoyed the outdoor activities of camping, fishing, boating and gardening.
Survivors include husband Jerry Brungardt of Norfolk; sons Jesie (Cora) Kohl and daughter Jesika of Norfolk, Josh (Kelsie) Kohl of Norfolk; stepchildren Kayleigh (Nick) Wolf and son Kason of Lincoln, Kara (Skyler) Manville and daughter Rayla of Lincoln, Hannah Anderson of Madison; mother Patricia (Stephen) Ronnebaum of Stanton; mother-in-law Geneva Brungardt of Storm Lake, Iowa; father Edward Fluckey of Lincoln; sister Julie (Aaron) Fletcher of Hershey; stepsisters Jill (Dan) Holt of St. George, Kan., Sara (Mike) Bourek of North Bend; stepbrother Jared (Ashley) Ronnebaum of Crete; maternal grandmother Aggie Frahm of Chambers; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by maternal grandfather Heinie Frahm; paternal grandparents Loy and Elvera Fluckey; uncle Dan Frahm; nephew Joel Fletcher; mother-in-law Kay Brungardt; and father-in-law Jerry Brungardt.
Pianist for the service will be Steve Reinke with soloist Geneva Brungardt singing “The Lord’s Prayer” and “Amazing Grace.” Recorded songs will be “I am The Good Shepherd” by John Michael Talbott and “I Can Only Imagine” by Mercy Me.
Casket bearers will be Tim Brungardt, Mike Brungardt, Jacob Ward, Joseph Frahm, Jim Brungardt and Tom Brungardt.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.