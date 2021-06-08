You have permission to edit this article.
Jennifer Brungardt

Jennifer Brungardt

NORFOLK — Services for Jennifer S. Brungardt, 49, of Norfolk will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 10, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Private family burial will take place at a later date.

Visitation will be held 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral chapel.

She died Saturday, June 5, 2021, at her residence after a battle with cancer.

1972-2021

Jennifer Sue Brungardt was born April 17, 1972, in Norfolk, to parents Edward and Patricia (Frahm) Fluckey. She attended Chambers Public School through the ninth grade, graduating from Plainview High School in 1990. Jennifer earned her bachelor of science in nursing at Midland Lutheran College in 1994. Jennifer also earned credentials in religious studies at St. Paul School of Theology.

She married Jerry Brungardt on July 4, 2014, at their residence in Norfolk.

Jennifer’s professional career as a registered nurse included positions at Our Lady of Lourds Hospital in Norfolk, Brian Memorial Hospital in Lincoln, Faith Regional Health Services, Covidien, Golden Living Center, Mosaic and Craig Home Health Care, all in Norfolk.

Jennifer was very creatively talented. Her many artistic hobbies included scrapbooking, crocheting, paint by numbers, diamond dot painting, cake decorating and flower arranging. She enjoyed the outdoor activities of camping, fishing, boating and gardening.

Survivors include husband Jerry Brungardt of Norfolk; sons Jesie (Cora) Kohl and daughter Jesika of Norfolk, Josh (Kelsie) Kohl of Norfolk; stepchildren Kayleigh (Nick) Wolf and son Kason of Lincoln, Kara (Skyler) Manville and daughter Rayla of Lincoln, Hannah Anderson of Madison; mother Patricia (Stephen) Ronnebaum of Stanton; mother-in-law Geneva Brungardt of Storm Lake, Iowa; father Edward Fluckey of Lincoln; sister Julie (Aaron) Fletcher of Hershey; stepsisters Jill (Dan) Holt of St. George, Kan., Sara (Mike) Bourek of North Bend; stepbrother Jared (Ashley) Ronnebaum of Crete; maternal grandmother Aggie Frahm of Chambers; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by maternal grandfather Heinie Frahm; paternal grandparents Loy and Elvera Fluckey; uncle Dan Frahm; nephew Joel Fletcher; mother-in-law Kay Brungardt; and father-in-law Jerry Brungardt.

Pianist for the service will be Steve Reinke with soloist Geneva Brungardt singing “The Lord’s Prayer” and “Amazing Grace.” Recorded songs will be “I am The Good Shepherd” by John Michael Talbott and “I Can Only Imagine” by Mercy Me.

Casket bearers will be Tim Brungardt, Mike Brungardt, Jacob Ward, Joseph Frahm, Jim Brungardt and Tom Brungardt.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

