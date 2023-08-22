VENUS — Memorial services for Jeffrey W. Schleusener, 66, Orchard, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Venus. Inurnment will be at a later date.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at the church in Venus.
Jeffrey Schleusener died Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at the Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
1957-2023
Jeffrey Wayne Schleusener was born June 27, 1957, to Curt and Janice (Walmer) Schleusener. Jeff attended Orchard Public School and graduated in 1975.
He married Vicki (Auman) on July 3, 1976. Jeff found the most enjoyment farming and ranching. Jeff and Vicki enjoyed their time operating the Royal Bar. Jeff also enjoyed trucking silage.
Jeff was most happy tinkering in his shop whether welding, fabricating devices for use on the farm or restoring his pickup or working on his rat rod. Jeff would help anyone that needed it. But above all, Jeff loved spending time with his granddaughters.
Jeff is survived by his spouse, Vicki of Orchard, and their children: Daniel (Jennifer) of Kearney, Jenny (Alton) of Fayetteville, N.C.; two grandchildren, Brodie and Ellyson of Kearney; sister Stacey Mitchell of Oakdale; brother Robert (Carol) of Royal; and Lori (Kelly) Whiting of Rapid City, S.D.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Curt and Janice; brothers Bradley and Dana; sister Maureen; brother-in-law Lavern Mitchell; and father and mother-in-law John and Mary Auman.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Venus.