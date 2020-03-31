Jeffrey Lang

OSMOND — Services for Jeffrey A. Lang, 57, of Osmond are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond.
He died Sunday, March 29, 2020, at his residence in rural Osmond.
OSMOND — Services for Norman D. Lorenz, 88, of Osmond are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond.
Services for George Stoffer, 85, formerly of Norfolk, are pending and will held at Faith Lutheran Church, Green Bay, Wis. at a later date.
CREIGHTON — Private family services for Mary Lou West, 92, of Creighton will be held Friday, April 3, at Faith United Church in Creighton.
CENTRAL CITY — Private graveside services for William Alexander Sr., 85, were held Monday, March 30, at the Central City Cemetery in Central City. The Rev. Thomas Lucas officiated. A celebration of life will be held at a later time.
NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Richard L. Cruise, 78, of Norfolk will take place at a later date at Stonacek Funeral Chapel. Private family graveside service will be held at the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Steven D. “Steve” Wind, 65, of Norfolk will be held at a later date. Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
Harold M. Kneifl, 74, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020, at the Pleasant View Nursing Home in Whiting, Iowa. He is survived by his wife, Janet of Madison; children Kandy (Robert) Jurgens of Madison, Greg Kneifl of Norfolk and Brett (Jill) Kneifl of Houston, Texas; nine grandchildren; two gr…
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.
